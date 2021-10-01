Senate confirms Trini Ross as U.S. Attorney for Western District of NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, Trini Ross was confirmed by the United States Senate as the next U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

President Joe Biden announced Ross’ nomination this past July.

Ross has been an adjunct professor at UB’s School of Law — the place where she earned her juris doctorate in 1992. Additionally, she’s served as the Director of Investigations in the Legal Division of the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General since 2018.

Between 1995 and 2018, Ross was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York. From 2012 through 2017, she was the senior litigation counsel and the Chief of the Anti-Fraud and Corruption Section.

Along with this, Ross was an assistant counsel with the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility between 2007 and 2009.

Sen. Charles Schumer released a statement on Ross’ confirmation, calling her “a compassionate, brilliant attorney.”