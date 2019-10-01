Seven McGee still ineligible, state upholds Section V decision on football star

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the best football players in the area, and a nationally ranked prospect, still can’t get on the field.

East High School football star Seven McGee will remain ineligible after a New York State Public High School Athletic Association upheld a Section V decision. NYSPHSAA director of communications Chris Watson confirmed the ruling Monday morning.

McGee was ruled ineligible earlier this month due to a transfer rule. Following a successful sophomore season with the East High Eagles, McGee moved to California to enroll in a prep school. After a short stint there — that included a misconduct investigation that involved the prep school’s football coach, principal, assistant principal and athletic director — McGee returned to Rochester for his junior year.

McGee, who has already committed to the University of Oregon, is listed as the No. 2 ranked running back in his class for the entire country, according to scouting website 247 Sports.

According to the NYSPHSAA Rules and regulations:

“A student who transfers without a corresponding change in residence of his/her parents (or other persons with whom the student has resided for at least six months prior) is ineligible to participate at the varsity level in any interscholastic athletic contest in a particular sport for a period of one (1) year if as a 9-12 student participated in that sport during the one (1) year period immediately preceding his/her transfer.“

Not too long ago, McGee’s future seemed bright, but it wasn’t always that way. He was humbled when he only played modified in eighth grade at Leadership Academy.

“When I played modified a lot of people doubted me, A lot of people talked about me,” McGee told News 8 last September. “I took it all in. All that pain and suffering, people calling me names, all the bullying. I remember just sitting in my room hoping one day I can make something of myself.”

Without McGee, the East Eagles are 2-1 on the season.

As the season goes on, the clock is ticking for a potential McGee reinstatement. NYSPHSAA’s “Representation Rule” states that a player must play in at least three regular-season games to be eligible for the postseason.

Section V fans will remember when this rule came into play back in 2014 when Aquinas quarterback Jake Zembiec was ultimately ruled ineligible, and his team disqualified after a court ruling.