Sheriff’s office investigating after kitten thrown from car

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for throwing a kitten off the side of the highway in Coeymans.

Sheriff Craig Apple posted a photo on social media saying someone threw the kitten out of their car on Route 144 in Coeymans. He said they will be checking security cameras to find them and jail time will be in their future.

Sheriff Apple said research indicates that animal abusers often turn to violent crimes against humans, too.

“I don’t know if we will ever find him; I hope the community can come forward,” the sheriff said. “Somebody knows somebody that knows who did it, right? And I’d love to see them call us because it is inhumane, and we just want to see the guy get what’s coming to him.”