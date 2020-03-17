Shopping malls to reduce hours of operation starting Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Malls operated by Pyramid Management Group in New York State will see reduced hours of operation starting on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the company.

The company said the new hours will be consistent with the needs of businesses across the Pyramid portfolio that are continuing to stay open.

The new hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, until further notice.

In addition to reducing hours of operation, the company said they have since updated cleaning methods to meet the CDC-recommended guidelines.

“Our teams have added additional resources to clean and sanitize our centers and have implemented the use of CDC-recommended cleaning and disinfectant solutions,” the company said.

They have also added visual reminders throughout the malls for employees and the general public to practice general hygiene standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The changes will be in effect for the Pyramid-owned and operated centers listed below:

New York

· Aviation Mall — Queensbury, NY

· Champlain Centre — Champlain, NY

· Crossgates — Albany, NY

· Crossgates Commons — Albany, NY

· Destiny USA — Syracuse, NY

· Galleria at Crystal Run — Middletown, NY

· Palisades Center — West Nyack, NY

· Poughkeepsie Galleria — Poughkeepsie, NY

· Salmon Run Mall — Watertown, NY

· Sangertown Square — New Hartford, NY

· Walden Galleria — Buffalo, NY

Massachusetts

· Hampshire Mall — Hadley, MA

· Holyoke Mall — Holyoke, MA

· Kingston Collection — Kingston, MA