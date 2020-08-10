Shots fired at Stewart Park in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department arriving to Stewart Park in Ithaca around 5:16 PM on Sunday after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Reports say that a male and female were arguing when the male fired multiple gunshots into the water.

The man and woman involved left the area in a tan or silver van and nobody was reported to be injured during the incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.