Shots fired at Stewart Park in Ithaca

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shots fired_1514561931235.png.jpg

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department arriving to Stewart Park in Ithaca around 5:16 PM on Sunday after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Reports say that a male and female were arguing when the male fired multiple gunshots into the water.

The man and woman involved left the area in a tan or silver van and nobody was reported to be injured during the incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now