Snowstorm takes a toll on clean up efforts

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the latest snowstorm dumped near a foot of snow across Chemung County, snowplow crews were ready to go to work.

Jordan Guerrein, Public Information Officer for the New York State Department of Transportation (NYDOT), said that even after snow stops falling their work is not over.

Guerrein said they have 8000 people spread across the state and about half are in maintenance and operations and can “jump in a plow” at any given moment.

If they need help in addressing a snow or ice problem in a part of the state, NYDOT can send people down to “maintenance residences”.

In these residences, they have salt barns and trucks can come out to do maintenance on-site.

For the most recent snowstorm, they sent resources towards Rochester as they had higher snow totals.

The snowplow crews work in 12 hour shifts which can be tiring.

“I think it is taxing on our crews,” said Guerrein. “We have people that put in really long days and that’s why we do the shifts. So you can go back home, get some rest, and come back out to do your thing again.”

He said NYDOT is just “New Yorkers helping New Yorkers” at the end of the day.