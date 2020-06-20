Sodus man shot and killed by State Police after firing shotgun at troopers

Sodus, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was shot and killed by State Police Friday night after he pointed and fired his shotgun at troopers who were responding to a domestic incident.

According to State Police, at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Friday, June 19, State troopers and Wayne County deputies responded to the 6000 block of Boyd Rd. to reports of a domestic incident.

According to the man who reported the incident, his son was in his house armed with a shotgun and breaking objects.

State Police say shortly after law enforcement arrived at the scene, the man with the shotgun pointed his weapon at the officers, and fired. A State trooper then returned fire, striking the armed man.

Police say several attempts were made to make contact with the armed subject, but they were unsuccessful.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., State Police entered the home and found the armed man dead. He was later identified as 24-year-old Cody Cook from Sodus.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Wayne County District Attorney were on scene and assisted with the investigation. According to State Police, the investigation is ongoing.

A press conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., on Monday, June 22 at the New York State Police Troop “E” Headquarters in Canandaigua.