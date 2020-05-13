Soldiers deployed for virus outbreak return to Fort Campbell

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — More than 200 soldiers who deployed to New York City to help with the coronavirus pandemic have returned to the post along the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

The soldiers are assigned to the 586th Field Hospital, part of the 531st Hospital Center, and spent more than a month at the Javits New York Medical Station caring for COVID-19 patients.

The soldiers took care of more than 1,000 patients there, said Col. Brandon Pretlow, 531st commander. They deployed March 26.

They will go into quarantine under medical supervision at Fort Campbell, followed by a welcome home ceremony, the post said in a news release.

Other soldiers from the 531st remain deployed to New York.