CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is under a travel ban and state of emergency, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

This was declared on Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m due to deteriorating road conditions and poor visibility.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that on December 24, there should be no travel unless it is required by an employer or for an emergency situation.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office said that plows and fire department apparatus had been grounded throughout the storm due to a lack of visibility on the roadways.

If emergency assistance is required, call 911.