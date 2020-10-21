State Board of Elections appoints new Commissioner Anthony Casale

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State Board of Elections has appointed former Assemblyman Anthony Casale as the new Commissioner. Casale was appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo following a recommendation given by, Chair of the New York Republican State Committee, Nicholas Langworthy.

Casale was reportedly selected to fill the vacancy left by former Commissioner Gregory Peterson of Nassau County who resigned at the end of 2019. Casale will be joining Co-Chair Peter S. Kosinksi, Co-Chair Douglas A. Kellner and Andrew Spano as the remaining members of the State Board.

Casale has reportedly been involved in New York State government and politics for over 50 years, serving nine terms in the State Assembly as a member of the Election Law Committee as well as holding other leadership positions.

Additionally, Casale served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NYS Liquor Authority. Cooperstown is currently where Casale and his wife call home.