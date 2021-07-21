State Fair announces themes for ‘Special Days’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair has announced its “Special Days” for the 2021 fair.

The Special Days include:

Friday, August 20, 2021, Governors Day/Opening Day

Saturday, August 21, 2021, Fidelis Care Youth Student Day Youths and students 18 years old and younger admitted free on this day. ID showing date of birth may be requested.

Monday, August 23, 2021, Fire and Rescue Day We honor the brave men and women of fire and emergency services agencies with free admission to any active or retired member of a fire department or emergency services organization who has a picture ID from that department or organization.

Thursday, August 26, 2021, Dairy Day Come celebrate the dairy industry with the New York State Fair and New York dairy farmers.

Friday, August 27, 2021 Pride Day/New Americans Day The first state fair in America to host an official Pride Day to celebrate the LGBTQ community, the annual event includes a morning flag raising ceremony at 10:30am. Witness approximately 100 as they complete a long and challenging process to pledge their allegiance to America and become Americans. Being held in the Daniella’s Steak & Seafood meeting room at the Art & Home Center at 12:00 noon.

Monday, August 30, 2021, Law Enforcement Day We honor the men and women of law enforcement in New York State with free admission to any active or retired law enforcement or corrections personnel who presents a badge or picture ID from the department from which they are or were employed.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021, Beef Day Beef Day celebrates the vibrant beef industry in New York State and pays tribute to the hardworking beef producers who work diligently to provide high quality and nutritious protein to the millions of beef-loving New Yorkers.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Armed Forces Day We celebrate the men and women of the military with free admission to any active duty or veteran with military identification (Military ID Card, form DD-214 or NYS Driver License, Learner Permit or non-driver ID card with a veteran designation).

Friday, September 3, 2021, Native Americans Day We honor all members of Native American tribes with free admission on this day. ID is not required, but it is asked that attendees enter through Gate 4 only. Make sure to visit the Indian Village throughout the day for cultural performances and crafts.

Monday, September 6, 2021, Labor Day/Midway Dollar Day On Labor Day, we honor the working women and men who make America strong. Supporters of labor will march to the Expo Center for a Labor Day rally, line up begins at 11:30am at Chevy Court, parade starts at 12:00 noon. Special Wade Show Midways Dollar promotions… more details coming soon!



Children 12 and under are admitted free every day of the 2021 State Fair. Youth and students 18 and under are admitted free on Saturday August 21, 2021.

And new this year, seniors 65 and over are admitted free every day of the 2021 State Fair.

Unused 2019 advanced sale program tickets will be accepted at the 2021 State Fair. This does not include free or complimentary tickets.