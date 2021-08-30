State Police arrest woman for animal cruelty against potbelly pig

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Wayne County have arrested a Virginia woman who allegedly abandoned her potbelly pig.

Calin Joan Riffle, 52, of Petersburg was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal after State Police received an anonymous call about the abandoned animal.

State Police say Riffle allegedly left the potbelly pig at her former residence in Damascus Township. The pig was transported to Billy’s New Hope Barn Animal Rescue in Honesdale to receive veterinary care.

State Police say the pig, which is named Patrick, was found suffering from overgrown hooves, tusks, infection, and malnutrition.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.