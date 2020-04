HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from Pennsylvania State Police shows a drop in car crashes but an increase in domestic violence calls.

The numbers are from Troop H, which covers Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, Franklin, and Adams counties.

There were 130 fewer crashes and 70 fewer DUI’s from February to April, but domestic violence calls increased by 38.

If you are in an abusive situation call the 24-hour national domestic violence hotline at 1-800 799-SAFE.