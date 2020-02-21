State Police: Man buys $2 lotto ticket with $100 bill, gets back $150 in change

Regional News

by: Troy Licastro

Posted: / Updated:

RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Troopers out of Albion responded to Champs Mini Mart on Ridge Road in the Town of Ridgeway for a fraud complaint last Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect went into the store and bought $2 in lotto tickets and tried to pay with a $100 bill.

During the transaction, the suspect asked for different denominations of the bills for change.

Police say the suspect ultimately got $150 back.

He’s suspected with other law enforcement agencies throughout Niagara County for doing the same scam to cashiers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now