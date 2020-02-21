State Police: Man buys $2 lotto ticket with $100 bill, gets back $150 in change

RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Troopers out of Albion responded to Champs Mini Mart on Ridge Road in the Town of Ridgeway for a fraud complaint last Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect went into the store and bought $2 in lotto tickets and tried to pay with a $100 bill.

During the transaction, the suspect asked for different denominations of the bills for change.

Police say the suspect ultimately got $150 back.

He’s suspected with other law enforcement agencies throughout Niagara County for doing the same scam to cashiers.