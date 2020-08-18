State Police still investigating Hudson homicide cold case from 2000

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police continue to investigate the homicide of Jacqueline McCalop, 43, of Catskill that took place in late September 2000.

On September 30 of that year, state police out of Livingston responded to the Hudson shoreline off Hallenbeck Road in Greenport, south of the city of Hudson. Two duck hunters had discovered Jacqueline’s body there on the eastern bank of the river, near a secluded boat launch.

Jacqueline died from stab wounds to her torso. She was a black woman, 5-feet, 5-inches-tall, and weighed about 110 pounds. Her family had reported her missing on September 24, after not having seen her since September 14.

Police say they are still actively investigating Jacqueline’s case. They say they have not been able to solve the homicide, though they’ve followed many leads. They think someone in Hudson has information that could lead to an arrest and closure for Jacqueline’s family.

Jacqueline McCalop. (New York State Police)

Location where Jacqueline McCalop was found. (New York State Police)

If you or someone you know has any information about the death of Jacqueline McCalop, contact police at (845) 677-7300 or (518) 851-2001, and refer to case number 3033979.