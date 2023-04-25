ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Senator Tom O’Mara is asking for nominations for the State Senate’s Veterans Hall of Fame.

The Veterans Hall of Fame is an online tribute to veterans from across New York State. The website highlights veterans’ military service and civilian lives. Those honored in the Hall of Fame went on to service their communities and gain accomplishments as civilians after leaving the U.S. Armed Forces.

“So many veterans served our nation courageously and honorably, and then returned home to lift the lives of our local communities,” said O’Mara. “The Senate Veterans Hall of Fame is just one more way to give a local veteran a well-deserved and well-earned expression of our gratitude and admiration.”

O’Mara is accepting nominations for the 2023 inductee to represent the 58th District of New York. Nomination letters can be emailed to omara@nysenate.gov. These letters should include a short biography of the nominee’s military service, civilian achievements, and civilian service awards.

The chosen veteran will be inducted in a ceremony in the 58th District later this year and will be invited to ceremonies at the Capitol for veteran-related observances throughout the year.