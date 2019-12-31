State Supreme Court Justice relieved from duties after allegations of ‘misconduct’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Office of Court Administration announced on Saturday that State Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum has been relieved from all of his judicial duties over allegations of misconduct.

OCA officials say that as of December 31 at midnight, Rosenbaum will no longer be a Justice of the Supreme Court and the position will become vacant.

This includes Rosenbaum’s position of Supervising Judge of the Civil Courts for the judicial district, his case inventory reassigned, and the OCA restricted his access from any nonpublic areas of the Courthouse.

“Upon learning of those allegations, our Inspector General immediately opened an investigation and the State Commission on Judicial Conduct was contacted,” a spokesperson with OCA said.

Rosenbaum was reelected in November, effective January 1, 2020, but he will decline to take the office as an elected State Supreme Court Justice.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office did not have a comment available at this time.

When asked for specifics regarding the alleged conduct, OCA officials responded with:

“Our statement from Saturday is our comment. It remains a continuing investigation.”

That Saturday statement is included below in Monday’s statement from Hon. Craig Doran, Administrative Judge of 7th Judicial District.