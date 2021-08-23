State trooper dies on Great Sacandaga Lake

GREAT SACANDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are confirming the death of one of their own, a trooper working on the Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday. Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen announced the name of the trooper killed as Trooper James J. Monda, 45, of Schenectady County on Monday.

State police say the trooper was working as part of a marine detail. They say he went underwater at a boat launch in Fulton County.

Trooper Monda entered the State Police in September 2002 and served with the State Police for 18 years. He served most of his career in Troop G. He was assigned to Troop B for nearly a year following field training, before returning to Troop G. His last assignment was SP Princetown.

The Great Sacandaga Lake is about 29 miles long, near the southern border of Adirondack Park in Fulton, Saratoga, and Hamilton Counties. It extends toward Johnstown and Gloversville. We have not yet confirmed precisely where the death took place.