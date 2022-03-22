Correction: A previous version of this article included an incorrect name for the gentleman, whose family asked to leave his name out of the story. The information has been corrected.

LISLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York State Trooper helped reunite an elderly man after his family accidentally left him behind in Broome County during a road trip earlier this week.

NYSP Trooper TJ Conklin responded to a welfare check call of an elderly man at the Whitney Point Rest Area on the I-86 on March 21. After talking with the man, Trooper Conklin learned that the man got out to stretch his legs when his family accidentally left him behind. New York State Police said the man didn’t have a phone, wallet or any way to reach his family.

Trooper Conklin was able to track down the man’s family online, but none of the phone numbers he tried were correct. Eventually, NYSP said that Conklin got in touch with a relative out of state who, in turn, contacted the man’s family.

According to police, the man’s family drove three hours before they realizes he wasn’t in the car. They had reportedly thought he was sleeping in the backseat where he’d left his jacket on top of his bags.

Trooper Conklin then drove the man to Roscoe, New York, where the two had dinner with the man’s family at a local diner.