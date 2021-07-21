Stewart’s Shops kicks off Single Scoops for Bike Safety campaign

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is encouraging New York youth to ride their bikes safely for the chance to win a sweet treat.

Stewart’s Shops and Senators Tedisco have announced that the Safe Summer Bike Helmet Safety Program has returned after a yearlong break. Through this program, children have the chance to earn a free Stewart’s single scoop ice cream cone throughout the summer if they are spotted riding their bike with a helmet on.

“By using the positive reinforcement of a free ice cream cone, kids build a good habit of wearing a helmet while out riding,” Stewart’s Shops stated. “For kids, many of their early experiences with law enforcement can be negative, but this program promotes positive interactions with children and law enforcement.”

Kids will be awarded a “good ticket” to reward them for “being safe while having fun.” These vouchers will be handed out by Officers in 23 participating police departments across the Capital Region.

In New York State, all children under 14 are required to wear a helmet while biking, scootering, rollerblading and skateboarding. According to Stewart’s, when wearing a helmet, the risk of injuries is reduced by 85%.

To additionally decrease these risks, this campaign will also help provide helmets to children who do not have access to one. Helmets will be distributed at all participating police departments.

The single scoop coupons are redeemable at any Stewart’s Shops locations. The campaign was relaunched for its 23rd year on July 20, at the Clifton Park YMCA.