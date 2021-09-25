Stewart’s Shops offers free coffee for a year to winner of new cup design

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — You could win free coffee for a year… that’s if you’re good at designing.

According to Stewart’s Shops, due to supply chain issues, its coffee cups with the maroon logo are temporarily out of stock. To address this issue, Stewart’s Shops announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Two Buttons Deep to hold a coffee cup decorating contest.

Stewart’s is now asking customers and fans to grab a new blank coffee cup and “let the creativity brew.” Designers and artists can utilize any medium, including watercolors, crayons, colored pencils, sharpies and more to decorate the cup.

Submissions can be submitted via direct message on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to @TwoButtonsDeep. The deadline for designs is September 27 and the winner will be announced on National Coffee Day, Wednesday, September 29.