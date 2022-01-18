Study: New Yorkers spend less money on groceries than most of U.S.

by: Sarah Darmanjian

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: A customer shops for meat at a Safeway store on October 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The price for meat at the grocery stores has surged over the past year with beef jumping 12.2%, pork 9.8% and chicken up 7.2% since last year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Yorkers spend the third least amount of money on groceries, according to a Filterbuy study. The company said New Yorkers’ annual grocery bills are $3,549 per person, compared to the national average of $3,480.

The study found that 7.1% of household spending in New York goes towards groceries. However, New Yorkers are paying more overall, the change in grocery spending between 2019-2020 was 9.6%. Nationally, 8.2% of household spending goes towards groceries with an 11.2% increase in spending between 2019-2020.

“Groceries are among the areas where inflation has challenged household spending this year. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food at home cost 6.4% more in 2021 than 2020, the highest year-over-year increase since the Great Recession,” said Filterbuy. “Prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs alone increased by 12.8% over that span.”

Top five states that pay the least for groceries

  1. Minnesota
  2. Maryland
  3. New York
  4. North Dakota
  5. South Dakota

Top five states that pay the most for groceries

  1. Hawaii
  2. Mississippi
  3. Kentucky
  4. Main
  5. Kansas

