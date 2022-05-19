SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was announced Thursday that the Dome at Syracuse University will be called the “JMA Dome”.

Syracuse University and JMA Wireless (JMA) Thursday announced a 10-year partnership for naming rights of the University’s iconic on-campus stadium. For the first time since the venue opened its doors in 1980, the stadium will have a new name, only the second in its history—the JMA Wireless Dome, referred to as the JMA Dome.

The two Central New York organizations, which together employ more than 6,500 people locally, also announced that Syracuse-based JMA will support the Dome’s digital infrastructure transformation by establishing the most advanced connectivity offerings for fans and other users while at the Dome.

“This is an exciting moment for Syracuse University, Syracuse Athletics and the broader Central New York community,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “With JMA Wireless as our new naming partner, our campus community, student-athletes and fans alike can expect a world-class event experience, unlike anything they’ve ever seen before at Syracuse University. I am grateful to JMA Founder and CEO John Mezzalingua for his partnership and vision. His investment in the City of Syracuse and Central New York will pay dividends for years to come in the form of economic vitality, career opportunities for local residents and cutting-edge technology innovation taking place in our region. We share JMA’s commitment to the City of Syracuse and Central New York and look forward to seeing the positive impact our partnership will have on our local community.”

JMA, a global leader in 5G wireless technology, continues to experience tremendous growth and recently selected to provide the 5G equipment for the SoFi Stadium, the state-of-the-art stadium that hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022. The 10-year-old company is expanding its presence with the opening of its new 5G campus in the City of Syracuse, located at the former Coyne Textile building on Cortland Avenue in the city’s South Side. Mezzalingua, a native of Central New York, is proud of the role his company will play in transforming the stadium experience for the Orange community.