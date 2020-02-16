Suit: Ex-pharmacist fired for not trying medical marijuana

FILE – This Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow. Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Times Leader) — A former Pennsylvania pharmacist is suing the medical marijuana dispensary where she worked on allegations that she was fired after refusing to illegally sample the shop’s products.

The Times Leader reports Carol Kopiak, of Wilkes-Barre, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against her former employer Justice Grown.

The store’s owner, Abbe Kruger, had suggested Kopiak take medical marijuana after finding out she had been subject to a robbery and hostage situation at a former workplace. Kopiak says when she denied the offer, she was fired shortly after.

Kruger denies Kopiak’s claims in a statement and says she is attempting to “shake down” the company.