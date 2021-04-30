SUNY campuses adopt new CDC masking guidelines

Regional News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The SUNY system announced Thursday it will be adopting the new CDC masking guidelines.

Under those guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated can gather outdoors without wearing masks, except in certain crowded settings and venues.

Masking is still required for students and instructors in all classroom settings, as well as during commencement events, as they are still considered large gatherings. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says he anticipates positive feedback from students about the new rules.

“They’re ready to move beyond this,” he said. “That’s why they’ve been testing all semester, in the past year. That’s why they wear their masks and do social distancing. That’s why they’re vaccinating, because they just want to get this over with.”

The new rule goes into effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now