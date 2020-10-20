SUNY Cortland extends remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

CORTLAND, NEW YORK (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a two-week extension to SUNY Cortland’s pause of in-person classes.

SUNY Cortland has surpassed the COVID-19 case threshold which requires an immediate shift to online-only learning. The University has 166 current active cases. 100 cases is the State threshold requiring remote learning.

Residence halls on campus will remain open and students will stay on campus for a two-week period. The pause will last until November 3rd. SUNY Cortland previously paused in-person learning and activities on October 5.

In a prepared statement SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said:

“SUNY Cortland’s number of COVID-positive cases has not stabilized, necessitating the need to continue the college’s pause… We are partnering with everyone in our power to aggressively boost testing, tracing, and enforcement efforts in hopes of getting this virus under control.” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

To date, SUNY colleges have conducted more than 225,000 COVID-19 tests, with a positivity rate of 0.56 percent. The system-wide case rate continues to trend downward. The rolling 14-day positivity rate is 0.36 percent.