SUNY Plattsburgh punishes 43 students after packed party

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

“Social distancing” written in Scrabble tiles. (Joshua Miranda / Pexels)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — SUNY Plattsburgh officials suspended 43 students Wednesday after a party on Lake Champlain.

The northern New York college is the latest school to clamp down on students violating rules designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

College officials said the students violated campus health and safety policies when they gathered at the closed Sailor’s Beach park in Plattsburgh on Friday. Police said students failed to socially distance and very few, if any, wore face coverings.

Under the suspensions, the Plattsburgh students are required to leave their residence halls rooms and will not be permitted on campus until further notice. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now