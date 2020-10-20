SUNYAC cancels winter sports

by: Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The presidents of the State University of New York Athletic Conference announced that winter sports will be cancelled for all SUNY schools this year.

“This was not an easy decision and I empathize with all of our student-athletes across the SUNYAC,” Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC Presidents said in a press release on Monday. “However, despite our best efforts to plan for a winter season, our priority must be the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and our campuses as a whole.”

The sports that are affected by the decision include men’s and women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey, as well as men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track & field.

The SUNYAC says they will continue internal planning for the possibility of spring sports, and that a decision about spring sports will be made at a later date.

