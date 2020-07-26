Suspect robs Hilton Garden Inn clerk at gunpoint

ITHACA, N.Y.- According to the Ithaca Police Department on Saturday, July 25th, at approximately 7:35 PM Ithaca Police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 130 E. Seneca Street, in the City of Ithaca, for an armed robbery that was reported to have just occurred.

Upon arrival, an Ithaca Police officer located the victim who had been working at the

front reception desk at the time of the robbery.

A subject was reported to have come into the business and initiated an interaction with this clerk at the front desk.

The subject stalled as persons walked through the lobby. When the lobby was clear, the

perpetrator pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the clerk, demanding money.

The clerk followed the subject’s direction and was not injured during the incident.

The perpetrator is described as a young dark skinned male, of heavier stature, who

was wearing what was believed to be a bandana over the lower part of his face.

He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, headed westbound on E.

Seneca St.

This incident is currently under investigation.