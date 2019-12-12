Live Now
Judiciary Committee Debates Amendments to Articles of Impeachment

Switching your holiday lights to LEDs could save you money

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to save money and energy this holiday season, you may want to look at your holiday lights.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says if everyone swapped conventional holiday lights for LED’s the saved electricity could power 200,000 homes for a year. That’s because LED lights are 90% more efficient and last longer than traditional holiday lights. 

If you do decide to switch, don’t forget to recycle your old lights at a local home improvement store. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now