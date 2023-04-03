SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In just a few weeks, Central New Yorkers will get to see local models and fashions strutting down the runway as Fashion Week comes to Syracuse.
This year’s Syracuse Fashion Week (SFW) will have three shows including “Local Love” on April 20, “The Underground Show” on April 21 and the “SFW Gala” on April 22.
SFW Spring 2023 will feature brand new designers and boutiques and established brands debuting new designs.
“We are thrilled to introduce our audiences to two brand new venues, as well as bringing back two of our most popular shows, The SFW Gala and The Underground Show. We also continue our work raising funds and awareness for the Food Bank of CNY,” said Lisa Butler, Executive Director of SFW.
Tickets are $40 – $50 for general admission and can be purchased online here.
The price of a ticket for “Local Love” includes valet parking, an individual charcuterie plate and a complimentary drink. The trick for the “SFW Gala” includes a dessert buffet & coffee at intermission. Cash bars will be available at all shows.
SFW 2023 will include the following shows:
|Date/ Time
|Show name
|Location
|Tickets
|Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.
|“Local Love”
|Marriott Downtown Syracuse, aka The Hotel Syracuse, 100 E. Onondaga St., Syracuse
|Buy “Local Love” ticket here
|Friday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m.
|“The Underground Show”
|Sharkeys Bar & Restaurant, 7240 Oswego Rd, Liverpool
|Buy “The Underground Show” ticket here
|Saturday, April 22 at 8:00 p.m.
|“SFW Gala”
|Mohegan Manor, 58 Oswego St, Baldwinsville NY 13027
|Buy “SFW Gala” ticket here
Show lineups will include the following:
Local Love:
- Michelle DaRin
- The Altered Eco
- Projex214
- Sunshadow Designs
- Ezmira Neshawait
- QueenRi’s Boutique
- Cella V Boutique
- Lemon Theory
- Manny’s Sports Shop
- Flower Skate Shop
- 3fifteen/Thrify Shopper
- Emcee: Sam Vecchio
The Underground Show:
- Lucky Mae’s Boutique
- Inspired Designs
- Ezmira Neshawait
- The Altered Eco
- Daniel Myers
- Sunshadow Designs
- Candy Cult Burlesque
- Right Mind Syracuse
- Champagne Waters
- Slit Weave
- Emcee: Jamie Owens
The SFW Gala:
- Boom Babies
- Styles by Bellamy
- Bliss Bridal Boutique
- Lucky Mae’s Boutique
- Projex214
- The Altered Eco
- Fashion Fix by Susan Fix
- Bliss & Sweet Treats children’s line
- Blown Away Balloons
- Emcee: Michael Benny