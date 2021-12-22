Syracuse University to push back the start of the spring semester

(WSYR-TV) — Due to the increase in COVID cases because of the omicron variant, Syracuse University has announced a shift in the start of the spring semester.

Chancellor Kent Syverud wrote in a letter to students, families, faculty and staff that in-person classes will be January 24, 2022, with spring break remaining the week of March 13-20. The orginal scheduled start of the semester was January 18, 2022.

“I am optimistic for the spring semester because we have done this before. Syracuse University has safely and successfully held three in-person semesters of instruction in the midst of the pandemic.” Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud

Earlier this month, SU announced that booster shots will be required for students, faculty and staff when they return from the holiday break, or when they are eligible to receive the shot.

Just last week, the Syracuse men’s basketball program had to pause activities and postpone games after numerous players tested positive for COVID-19.

Below is the full letter Chancellor Syverud sent out Wednesday: