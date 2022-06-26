WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A journey that began for eight members of the McQuaid Jesuit row team on June 18, ended seven days later when the boys row through their 34th lock and into the Hudson River, just north of Albany. The McQuaid Jesuit crew team row 340 miles on the Erie Canal to raise money for the St. Joseph’s House of Hospitality, a Catholic homeless shelter in Rochester.

Row for Hope team travels 340 miles for charity

The 10th Annual Row for Hope continues its mission after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for charities. McQuaid Jesuit’s central mission is to create men for others to help those less fortunate.

The Row For Hope crew has sacrificed a tremendous amount of time and energy to Row the Journey of a lifetime with their mission of giving without asking in return. The boys will row for 10 hours and approximately 45 miles each day.

“The first day, we rowed 26 miles by lunch. That’s a marathon! We had to get back in the boat after lunch and do it again in the afternoon!” said 13-year-old, Cam Pizzo, who was part of the first Row for Hope in 2012

A journey, equivalent to rowing from Boston to Washington, DC. These seven young men have chosen to forego a week of their summer vacation to do just that.

“The Row for Hope allows us to spread love and positivity to those who need it most while having fun along the way,” said 20-year-old, Jacob Penna. “This is what really brings people together; spreading love and having fun.”

In previous years, the boys have been recognized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals with the Outstanding Youth Fundraising Award. These rowers compete throughout the fall and spring in races that are either 6,000 or 2,000 meters in length, significantly less, compared to what they rowed for this event.