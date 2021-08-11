Teen arrested for causing over $3K worth of damage at Theresa cemetery

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen from the North Country was arrested by state authorities after causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to a local cemetary.

New York State Police in Alexandria Bay arrested a 12-year-old juveniles from the village of Theresa on Tuesday, August 10. The teen was found to be involved in damaging cemetery headstones at Oakwood Cemetery in Theresa.

According to Police, an investigation began in January 2021, which began after 33 headstones were found damaged in the cemetery. Police confirmed that the total cost of damages was $3,726.

The teen was subsequently charged with Cemetery Desecration in the First Degree, a “D” Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, an “E” Felony. The juvenile was issued a Family Court appearance ticket to the Jefferson County Probation Office.