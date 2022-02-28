Teen boy killed, 12yo girl hospitalized in Kirkwood crash

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was killed in a serious crash in Kirkwood over the weekend that also left a girl and an adult man hospitalized with serious injuries.

New York State Police responded to a “serious one-vehicle rollover” at the Exit 1 ramp on the Interstate 81 in Broome County around 4:30 p.m. on February 27. NYSP said Andrew Morley, 40, of Windsor, N.Y. was driving the vehicle. He was transported to Wilson Hospital along with a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, all with serious injuries. The girl was then taken to Upstate Medical Center and the boy was later pronounced dead.

The ramp was opened almost six hours later at 10:20 p.m. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Multiple EMS, fire, and law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including Kirkwood Fire, Five Mile Point Fire, Great Bend Rescue, Eastern Broome Ambulance, Chenango Ambulance, Union Ambulance, Department of Transportation and Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies.