Teen speeder gets 43 traffic tickets after 150 mph police chase

GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, a state trooper patrolling Route 17 in Goshen—down in Orange County—arrested an 18-year-old man. The trooper said he followed the driver at very high speeds—at one point reaching 148 miles per hour—during an elaborate pursuit.

It was 10:12 a.m. when the trooper says he saw a 2003 Infiniti G35 traveling east. The trooper said he clocked the car traveling at 117 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone. He tried catching up to the speeding car as it wove in and out of traffic without signals, cutting off other drivers.

Police say the car took exit 129 and tried to hide in the park and ride lot. He was spotted by the trooper, who approached on foot, when the G35 sped off again. During this interaction, the trooper said he caught the license plate number and got a good look at the driver.

Police say the car got back on Route 17 east and headed to Interstate 87 south. The trooper followed, but ended the pursuit for safety reasons after reaching 148 miles per hour.

The trooper determined that the plate number belonged to another vehicle out of New York City. The owner of that vehicle was located, and the investigation uncovered that the owner is a relative of the suspected speeder.

Combing social media, the trooper found pictures with the suspect beside the Infiniti G35 with the switched plate. With help from the New York City Police Department (NYPD), they found the car and driver in Queens.

The driver was caught by the NYPD and turned over to New York State Police, who charged him with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and the misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. They also issued a whopping 43 traffic tickets.