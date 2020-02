The Rolling Stones are performing in Buffalo for their 2020 No Filter Tour. (Photo Credit Dave Hogan)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Rolling Stones are coming back to Buffalo.

The legendary rock band will return to New Era Field on June 6 for their 2020 No Filter Tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale February 14 at 10 a.m. Prices have not been announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.