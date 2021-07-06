Third Eye Blind performing at NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Rock band Third Eye Blind will perform at the Great New York State Fair Thursday, September 2 on the Chevy Park stage. The band behind hits such as “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Never Let You Go” will take the stage at 8 p.m. The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

“We’re excited to be able to bring one of the best bands of its era to the Fair. I expect that this will be a terrific show and a great way for us to kick off our final weekend,” said Fair Director, Troy Waffner.

Third Eye Blind joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include: