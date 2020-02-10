Thousands wake up without power after winter storm knocks out National Grid

A police vehicle blocks a road near downed power lines, March 8, 2018, in Natick, Mass. For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday and Thursday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — Close to 2,600 people are without power Monday morning as National Grid addresses outages from the weekend’s ice, snow, and wind storms.

According to the utility’s outage map just after 5 a.m., 156 power outages have 2,598 people in the dark. The electric outage affects people in the area of Saratoga Springs, Mechanicville, Schroon Lake, and Indian Lake.

National Grid said on Sunday afternoon that it had restored power to 93% of its customers affected by the winter storm that caused widespread damage in the region.

National Grid crews removed uprooted trees, downed wires, and other hazards that caused extensive damage to utility equipment and facilities. Among areas hardest hit were Saratoga, Warren, Essex, Hamilton and Washington counties, where more than 163,000 were without power.

National Grid says that if you have no power but your neighbors do, to call 1-800-867-5222.

“We deeply appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we continue to restore service as quickly and safely as possible in very challenging conditions,” says Laurie Poltynski of National Grid in a statement.