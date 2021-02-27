Three people arrested for multiple burglaries in Towanda

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — Three people were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Jan. 29 for multiple burglaries throughout Bradford and Tioga County.

Troopers from PSP-Towanda were dispatched to Berwick Turnpike for a report of a burglary in progress. Prior to their arrival, the suspect fled the scene.

An investigation revealed that the suspect’s vehicle was silver in color and driven by Rebecca Sechrist and Tommy Williams.

Williams, 45, of Troy was located in Canton, Pennsylvania, and confessed to committing the burglary with Sechrist.

State Police initiated a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle on State Route 514 and arrested Sechrist, 35, of Roaring Branch.

Both Williams and Sechrist confessed to being involved in multiple burglaries and that they were assisted by Sean Whitmarsh, 56, of Troy.

A consented search at Williams and Sechrist’s home revealed them to be in possession of items taken from a recent burglary. A search warrant was also conducted at the arrestee’s storage unit which revealed more stolen items, meth, and related paraphernalia.

Sechrist, Williams, and Whitmarsh were arraigned and lodged at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.