UPDATE: The New York State Police have released information about the person that was killed in the three-vehicle crash in Cortlandville. According to NYSP the deceased operator of the pick-up truck that was traveling north on Rt. 13 was identified as Curtis A. Davies-Carr, who was age 34 and from Homer, NY.

The driver of the pick-up that was traveling south is identified as John M. Czarpranski, age 27 of Dryden, NY. His passenger is identified as Oliva R. Levy, age 23 of Binghamton, NY. The driver of the sedan is identified as Sebastian Hollfelder, age 22 of Homer, NY.

A previous version of this story named the roadway incorrectly. The correct location of the incident was State Route 13.

Photo: NYSP

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A crash in Cortland County yesterday evening has left one person dead following a three-vehicle crash.

The New York State Police report that around 6:47 PM they were called to a report of a three-vehicle crash on State Route 13 near Bennie Road in the town of Cortlandville.

According to NYSP, a pick-up truck was traveling north on State Route 13. The only occupant of a pick-up truck, a 34-year-old male of Homer, NY was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A second pick-up truck and a sedan were both traveling south on State Route 13. The pick-up truck traveling south was occupied by a 27-year-old from Dryden, NY, and a 23-year-old female passenger of Binghamton, NY. They were both transported by TLC Ambulance to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The only occupant of the sedan, a 22-year-old male of Homer, NY was not transported by ambulance.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pick-up that was traveling northbound traveled into the southbound lanes when the vehicles collided. The investigation continues.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Cortlandville Fire Department, TLC, Dryden Ambulance, and the New York State Department of Transportation.