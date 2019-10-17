Tim Hortons management company facing fines for grease trap death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The management company of Tim Hortons is facing fines in the aftermath of a 3-year-old’s death from a grease trap accident over the summer.

According to OSHA’s website, Ninety Rock Management must pay $8,695 for failing to inspect safe working conditions to keep employees from falling into large holes.

The fines come after 3-year-old Bryce Raynor fatally fell into the grease trap behind in the Tim Hortons on University Avenue in Rochester on July 15.

Police said the trap had an unsecured plastic cover. Since the tragedy occurred, lawmakers at the state and county level have worked to pass laws regarding grease trap safety and inspections.

Meanwhile, Bryce’s mother, Tinitia Cullum, has filed a notice of claim, with intentions to sue Monroe County and the City of Rochester for negligence by the county and city for failure to maintain, inspect, or control grease traps, as well as a wrongful death claim. The claim also lists conscious pain, suffering, and emotional distress.

“The City of Rochester and County of Monroe were negligent in that it allowed and permitted the lightweight and unsecured cover to exist on the grease trap and failed to inspect, maintain, control, secure or remove the plastic lid on the grease trap or to place any safeguard of any kind to prevent injury,” the filing states.

Cullum is seeking to recover damages, according to the filing.