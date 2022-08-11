TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office recently rounded up a couple of loose pigs, joking that the department would begin using swine instead of drug-sniffing dogs.

Deputies responded to Waverly Road in the Town of Tioga around 9:26 p.m. on August 9 for a report of pigs in the road. The Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant Evan Tripicco and Deputy Darion Wiant managed to capture the pigs and return them to their owner.

As a result of the call, the department joked—later emphasizing that this wasn’t true—that it has started using pigs instead of dogs to detect drugs and explosives, as well as bite work. The office said “a new scientific study” showed pigs have a better sense of smell than dogs, adding that “the soaring price of dog food” also contributed to the switch.