Together at last: Albany Afghan mother reunited with children

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After years of separation, sleepless nights, and endless worry, a mother’s determination to bring her four children to the United States from Afghanistan is finally a success.

“I’m so excited and I’m so happy that after eight years, I have my children in my arms,” explained Suneeta, a local mother who did not want her last name revealed out of safety concerns.

Suneeta, who lives in Albany, has been fighting for her kids ranging in age from 7 to 17 years old. Their father, who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military disappeared in 2013. He is presumed dead and taken by the Taliban.

Their story recently gained the attention of U.S. veteran Alex Plitsas who used his special connections to help them escape.

“Basically, a high level summary — worked with other Americans who were national security professionals to essentially find out where the kids were, get in contact with them, and make sure we could arrange for safe transportation,” explained Plitsas.

Plitsas drove to Albany from Connecticut to meet the family for the first time. Suneeta’s oldest daughter was happy to be together at last.

“We are so happy that we reached our destination, saw our mother, and escaped from Afghanistan — from Kabul,” she said.

Suneeta is relieved and grateful for everyone who helped bring her children to safety. But while it’s a happy occasion, she still worries about her family and others left behind in Afghanistan.