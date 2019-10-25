Tompkins County warns businesses of scam

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County’s Purchasing Division has identified a scam in which fraudulent purchase orders are being sent to businesses, which appear to come from government agencies.

Scammers are utilizing look-alike email addresses to make it appear that pricing is being requested from local governments and even federal government agencies. The scammers then issue a fraudulent purchase order that appears to come from a government agency; however, the purchase order requests that the items be shipped to a location not associated with the government agency.

“Businesses should carefully review purchase orders received from government agencies and confirm their authenticity, especially if the quantities ordered are significant and if the requested delivery address differs from the normal delivery address,” said Tompkins County Deputy Director of Finance Andrew Braman.

Any business wanting to validate that it has received an official Tompkins County Purchase Order should contact the County’s Purchasing Division at purchasing@TompkinsCountyNY.gov.