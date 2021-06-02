Tops Friendly Markets awards more than $200k in college scholarships

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Tops Friendly Markets has announced the recipients of its scholarship program for the 2021-22 academic school year. More than 22,000 recipients have received $21.7 million dollars since the scholarship started in 1989.

This year 238 Tops part and full-time employees, their dependents, or grandchildren attending college were awarded $267,350.

“Each year, we are pleased to work with our Union partners to award Tops associates, their dependents, and their grandchildren with college scholarships,” said President and CEO of Tops Markets, Frank Curci. “We proudly support all associates and associates’ family members who choose to further their education by providing funding toward all four years of their educational journey.”

Scholarship recipients are eligible to apply each year over the course of four academic years. Awards range from $1,000 to $1,500 annually. Tops make an annual contribution to the scholarship fund and the awards are distributed by its partner, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local One Union.

More than 200 recipients were awarded $233,000 in scholarships in 2020. Scholarship winners must meet specific performance criteria to be eligible to receive an award.

Tops Friendly Markets operates 157 supermarkets and five franchise stores throughout New York, Northern Pennsylvania, and Western Vermont with 15,000 employees.