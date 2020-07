WALLKILL, N.Y. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer has overturned on the Exist 119 on-ramp for State Route 17 east near the Town of Wallkill in Orange County, New York, according to New York State Police.

Traffic is being diverted onto Route 302 as the cleanup is estimated to take at least two hours. The contents of the trailer was crushed stone.

The Town of Wallkill is about 78 miles from New York City.