HUNT, N.Y. (WROC) — A train went off the tracks near Letchworth State Park Wednesday morning.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed about four miles east of the park in Hunt, New York.

The crew is OK.

The train was heading east toward Binghamton from Buffalo when the auto rack cars went off the track.

Details are limited at this time.

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

(News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)

(News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)

