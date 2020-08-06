Trapped timber rattlesnake surprises Warren County vacationers

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, an Environmental Conservation Officer responded to the town of Hague for a reportedly trapped timber rattlesnake at a residence where a family was vacationing.

When he arrived on the scene, the officer located the snake outside, under a tote. Using snake tongs issued by the Department of Environmental Conservation, a cloth bag, and a bucket lid, he safely secured the rattlesnake and removed it from the premises.

The Officer brought the rattlesnake to the DEC’s Green Island maintenance facility temporarily, before releasing it in suitable habitat.

Measuring from 3 to 4.5 feet or more, the timber rattlesnake is the largest venomous snake in the state, and are a threatened species in New York.

Environmental Conservation Police Officers enforce conservation law, preserving the environment. and protecting fish and wildlife statewide. The cases they cover include poaching, dumping waste, illegal mining, black market pet sales, and emissions violations.