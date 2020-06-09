Trump claims 75-year-old Buffalo protester “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” as man remains hospitalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, a lawyer representing Martin Gugino provided an update on his condition.

Gugino was severely injured by Buffalo police when they shoved him during a protest. In a video, Gugino was seen bleeding from the head after being knocked to the ground outside City Hall.

MORE | Court records claim officers “acted together to intentionally cause physical injury”

Attorney Kelly Zarcone says Gugino is “still hospitalized and his condition remains largely unchanged. He is in serious but stable condition.” According to Zarcone, Gugino’s “brain needs time to rest and recover.”

She went on to say “Martin has acknowledged and sincerely appreciates the tremendous outpouring of support he has received nationwide.”

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump gave his opinion on the matter, alleging that Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” and stating “Could be a set up?”

Here is Trump’s whole tweet: